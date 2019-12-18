Christmas morning breakfast pizza

The best way to add some creative magic to the Christmas morning!
Ingredients
1 pkg. Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix
1/2 cup hot water
1/2 cup Hiland sour cream
Head Country all-purpose championship seasoning to taste
1 2 oz. jar diced pimento, drained
4 ounces Bar-S deli -tyle sliced ham, chopped
4 slices Bar-S thick sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
4 eggs
Directions
Step 1
Make the pizza mix according to package directions. Divide it equally into four pieces, and roll out into thin ovals. Allow for rising of the dough while preparing the other ingredients.
Step 2
In a small bowl, mix together the sour cream, seasoning and pimento. Spread onto pizzas. Add ham and bacon, then top with cheese. Place the pizzas into a 375-degree oven for about 10 minutes. Remove from oven, and crack an egg onto the top of each pizza. Return to oven for an additional 5 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.