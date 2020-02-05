Chocolate truffle pecan pie.

Ingredients
1 Field’s pecan pie
6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate
4 oz. hiland heavy cream
1 oz. Prairie Wolf dark coffee liqueur
Whole pecan half’s
Directions
Step 1
In a small saucepan heat the cream on medium until it is rolling slightly. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate and coffee liqueur. Stir this mixture until it is fully incorporated and has cooled some, about 5 minutes.
Step 2
Pour evenly over the frozen pie and garnish with the pecans.
