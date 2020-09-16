Chocolate covered strawberry cupcake

These cupcakes are as fun to make as it is delicious! This is the perfect treat for a hard day’s work.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, Softened
1 (16 oz.) package light brown sugar
3 Large Eggs
2 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
1 (8 oz.) container Hiland Sour Cream
1/2 cup hot water
2 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
3/4 cup Garden Club Strawberry Preserves
8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
1/2 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter, cut into pieces, room temperature
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
Directions
Step 1
Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until well blended (about 5 minutes). Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each -addition. Add melted chocolate, then beat until blended.
Step 2
Sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually add to chocolate mixture, -alternating with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low -speed just until blended after each addition. Gradually add hot water in a slow stream, beating at low speed just until blended. Stir in vanilla.
Step 3
Place 36 paper baking cups in 3 (12 cup) muffin pans; spoon batter into cups, filling 1/3 full. Add 1 heaping teaspoon strawberry preserves onto batter, then -cover until cups are filled 3/4 full.
Step 4
Bake at 350º for 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick placed in centers comes out clean. Remove from pans, and let cool completely (about 45 min.).
Step 5
For the frosting, place cream cheese in a medium mixing bowl. Beat cream cheese on medium speed. Gradually add butter, and continue beating until smooth and well blended. Sift in powdered sugar, and continue beating until smooth. Add vanilla, and stir to combine.
