Chocolate chunk pancakes with honey-cinnamon syrup

Enojoy these chocolate chunk pancakes with honey-cinnamon syrup to bring the whole family around the table, and have them come back every morning wanting more!

Ingredients

1 pkg. Shawnee Mills Whole Wheat Pancake Mix

1 1/4 cup Oak Farms dairy milk

1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla

1 egg

1 bar Bedre dark chocolate bars, chopped

1/2 cup Andrews Honey Bees honey

1/2 cup Griffin’s organic pancake syrup

1 tbsp. Hiland Dairy unsalted butter

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions

Step 1

Prepare pancakes according to package directions, using egg and milk. Fold in chopped chocolate.

Step 2

Pour pancake batter onto hot griddle, cooking about 1-2 minutes per side and flipping to cook both sides. Keep warm in an oven on lowest heat.

Step 3

To make syrup: Combine honey, pancake syrup, and ground cinnamon in a small saucepan, heating through and stirring in melted butter. Serve warm syrup over pancakes.

Tags

