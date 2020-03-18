Enojoy these chocolate chunk pancakes with honey-cinnamon syrup to bring the whole family around the table, and have them come back every morning wanting more!
Ingredients
1 pkg. Shawnee Mills Whole Wheat Pancake Mix
1 1/4 cup Oak Farms dairy milk
1 tsp. Griffin’s vanilla
1 egg
1 bar Bedre dark chocolate bars, chopped
1/2 cup Andrews Honey Bees honey
1/2 cup Griffin’s organic pancake syrup
1 tbsp. Hiland Dairy unsalted butter
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Directions
Step 1
Prepare pancakes according to package directions, using egg and milk. Fold in chopped chocolate.
Step 2
Pour pancake batter onto hot griddle, cooking about 1-2 minutes per side and flipping to cook both sides. Keep warm in an oven on lowest heat.
Step 3
To make syrup: Combine honey, pancake syrup, and ground cinnamon in a small saucepan, heating through and stirring in melted butter. Serve warm syrup over pancakes.
