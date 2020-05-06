Chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches

We have cookies that are as sweet as America herself!
Ingredients
1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter
1/3 cup Shortening
1 cup Granulated Sugar
1 cup Packed light brown sugar
2 eggs
1 tbsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
3 1/2 Cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 tsp Baking Soda
1 tsp Salt
2 Cups semisweet chocolate chips
1 pint Billy Goat Bourbon Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (for the adults)
1 pint Billy Goat Salted Caramel Ice Cream (for the kids)
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, shortening, white sugar and brown sugar until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.
Step 2
Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, then mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips.
Step 3
Place 1/4 cupfuls of dough onto baking sheet, allowing for approximately 9 cookies per sheet. Slightly flatten each dough ball with the palm of your hand. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until light golden brown. Don’t overbake. Cool 2 minutes before removing from baking sheets.
Step 4
Once cooled, sandwich cookies with scoops of Billy Goat Ice Cream.
Step 5
Eat immediately. Or, to store, wrap each sandwich in plastic wrap, and then place in a large freezer bag, and keep in freezer.
Step 6
Ice Cream Sandwich Tip:
Slightly under bake cookies. This keeps cookies soft and chewy, even once frozen.
