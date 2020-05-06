Chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches

We have cookies that are as sweet as America herself! 

 MIO Coalition

We have cookies that are as sweet as America herself!

Ingredients

1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter

1/3 cup Shortening

1 cup Granulated Sugar

1 cup Packed light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tbsp. Griffin’s Vanilla

3 1/2 Cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 tsp Baking Soda

1 tsp Salt

2 Cups semisweet chocolate chips

1 pint Billy Goat Bourbon Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (for the adults)

1 pint Billy Goat Salted Caramel Ice Cream (for the kids)

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, shortening, white sugar and brown sugar until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.

Step 2

Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, then mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips.

Step 3

Place 1/4 cupfuls of dough onto baking sheet, allowing for approximately 9 cookies per sheet. Slightly flatten each dough ball with the palm of your hand. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until light golden brown. Don’t overbake. Cool 2 minutes before removing from baking sheets.

Step 4

Once cooled, sandwich cookies with scoops of Billy Goat Ice Cream.

Step 5

Eat immediately. Or, to store, wrap each sandwich in plastic wrap, and then place in a large freezer bag, and keep in freezer.

Step 6

Ice Cream Sandwich Tip:

Slightly under bake cookies. This keeps cookies soft and chewy, even once frozen.

Tags

Recommended for you