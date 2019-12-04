Choc Beer Cheese Soup.

Ingredients
1 tbsp. Hiland unsalted butter
1 onion, chopped
3 carrots, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 tbsp. Shawnee Mills Flour
1 cup Miner’s Light Choc Beer
4 cups broth
1 cup Hiland whipping cream
3 cups cheddar, shredded
1 tbsp Griffin’s Jalapeno Mustard
1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion and Garlic Liquid Meat Marinade
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
Salt to taste
Bread bowls
Directions
Step 1
Melt butter in the bottom of a stock pot.
Step 2
Add in the onion, carrots, celery and garlic. Saute till tender.
Step 3
Sprinkle the flour over the veggies. Stir to coat all of the veggies with flour.
Step 4
Add in the beer and broth.
Step 5
Bring this to a boil.
Step 6
Reduce heat and add in the cheddar cheese, whipping cream, Daddy Hinkle’s marinade, pepper, cayenne pepper, mustard and salt.
Step 7
Stir till cheese is melted.
Step 8
DO NOT BOIL.
Step 9
Serve in mugs or a sourdough bread bowl.
