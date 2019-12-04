Choc Beer cheese soup

Choc Beer Cheese Soup.

 
 MIO Coalition

Ingredients

1 tbsp. Hiland unsalted butter

1 onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 tbsp. Shawnee Mills Flour

1 cup Miner’s Light Choc Beer

4 cups broth

1 cup Hiland whipping cream

3 cups cheddar, shredded

1 tbsp Griffin’s Jalapeno Mustard

1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion and Garlic Liquid Meat Marinade

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Bread bowls

Directions

Step 1

Melt butter in the bottom of a stock pot.

Step 2

Add in the onion, carrots, celery and garlic. Saute till tender.

Step 3

Sprinkle the flour over the veggies. Stir to coat all of the veggies with flour.

Step 4

Add in the beer and broth.

Step 5

Bring this to a boil.

Step 6

Reduce heat and add in the cheddar cheese, whipping cream, Daddy Hinkle’s marinade, pepper, cayenne pepper, mustard and salt.

Step 7

Stir till cheese is melted.

Step 8

DO NOT BOIL.

Step 9

Serve in mugs or a sourdough bread bowl.

Tags

