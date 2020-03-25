Chicken parm sliders.

It’s everything you love about chicken parmesan — in a slider! These addictive little sliders are great for feeding a crowd. Make a pan of them, and watch how fast they go.
Ingredients
1 24 oz package Fast Fixin Chicken Breast Strips
1 package Braum’s Potato Rolls
24 slices mozzarella or provolone cheese
1 25-oz jar Lovera’s Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce
1 stick Braum’s Salted Butter
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp .crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated
1/2 cup butter crackers, finely chopped in food processor
2 tbsp. fresh Scissortail Farms basil
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare chicken strips according to package directions.
Step 2
Cut rolls horizontally in half. Place roll bottoms in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Spread half the cheese slices over roll bottoms. Bake until cheese is melted, about 3 minutes.
Step 3
Layer rolls with chicken strips, sauce and remaining cheese slices. Top with dinner roll tops.
Step 4
In a small bowl, melt butter with garlic powder and red pepper flakes in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds until butter is melted. Add the cracker crumbs and parmesan cheese, and mix well.
Step 5
Pour butter mixture over rolls. Bake until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes. Before serving, sprinkle with fresh basil.
