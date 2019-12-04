Chicken gumbo with corn dumplings

Dumplings bake right on top of this gumbo, so you have a bite of sweet, garlicky biscuit with each bite of warm gumbo.
Ingredients
1 tbsp. canola oil
3/4 lb fresh chicken tenders, cubed
1 cup finely chopped onion
1 cup diced bell pepper
1/2 cup diced celery
1/2 lb Bar S cooked Kielbasa or Polish Sausage, halved and cut into 1/4 inch slices
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 (14 1/2-oz) can diced tomatoes, undrained
1/4 cup Suan’s Scotch Bonnett Tomato Jam
1/2 tsp. Daddy Hinkles seasoning
1/2 tsp. chili powder
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/8 tsp. hot pepper sauce
1/2 cup long-grain rice
1 pkg Shawnee Mills Corn Muffin Mix
1 pkg Scissortail Farms chives, thinly sliced
1 egg
1/4 cup Dairy Pure milk
2 tsp. file powder
Directions
Step 1
In a medium Dutch oven, saute the cubed chicken breast strips in canola oil for 2 minutes. Stir in the onion, peppers and celery, continuing to saute until crisp-tender. Add the sausage; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until sausage begins to brown. Add garlic, tomatoes, broth, tomato jam, seasonings and hot pepper sauce. Bring to an even simmer. Stir in the rice and allow this to simmer, covered, for an additional 15 minutes.
Step 2
While the gumbo simmers, prepare the corn muffin mix in a small mixing bowl by adding the chives to the dry mixture, then adding the egg and milk. Just mix until it’s fully incorporated.
Step 3
To the simmering gumbo, add the file powder 1 teaspoon at a time, stirring well each time. Using two large spoons, add the corn muffin batter, forming dumplings over the bubbling mixture. Place in the oven for an additional 15 to 20 minutes until the batter is nice and brown.
