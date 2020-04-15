Chicken enchilada casserole.

Ingredients
2 whole Chef’s Requested Santa Fe-style chicken breast
1 can cream of chicken soup
1/2 cup Hiland Sour Cream
1 (14.5 oz) can green chiles, diced
1 15-oz green chile enchilada sauce
1/4 cup Game On Salsa
12 6-inch corn tortillas
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Step 1
Over a medium-high outdoor grill or an indoor grill pan, cook chicken until cooked through and juices run clear. Once slightly cool, cut into bite-size pieces.
Step 2
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix together cream of chicken soup, sour cream, 1/3 cup enchilada sauce and salsa. Add chicken and stir to combine.
Step 3
Pour 1/4 cup enchilada sauce into the bottom of an 8-by 8-inch baking pan and spread it out until most of the bottom is covered.
Step 4
Use 3 tortillas to cover the bottom of the pan. You may need to cut or tear a tortilla to fill in the gaps. Spread 1/3 of the chicken mixture over the tortillas. Cover chicken mixture with 1/4 to 1/3 cup enchilada sauce. Use 3 more tortillas to cover the first layer. Add another 1/3 of the chicken mixture and cover the tortillas. Top with 1/3 cup enchilada sauce. Top with half the shredded cheese. Using 3 more tortillas, cover the second layer. Add remaining chicken mixture and cover tortillas. Add another 1/4 to 1/3 cup enchilada sauce. Cover with remaining tortillas. Using remaining sauce, pour over the entire top, trying to cover as much of the tortilla as possible.
Step 5
Spread remaining cheese over the top of the sauce. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until cheese is melted and casserole is bubbly.
Step 6
Serve with chopped cilantro, Game On Salsa, Hiland Sour Cream and sliced limes.
