Chicken enchilada casserole

Ingredients

2 whole Chef’s Requested Santa Fe-style chicken breast

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup Hiland Sour Cream

1 (14.5 oz) can green chiles, diced

1 15-oz green chile enchilada sauce

1/4 cup Game On Salsa

12 6-inch corn tortillas

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

Step 1

Over a medium-high outdoor grill or an indoor grill pan, cook chicken until cooked through and juices run clear. Once slightly cool, cut into bite-size pieces.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix together cream of chicken soup, sour cream, 1/3 cup enchilada sauce and salsa. Add chicken and stir to combine.

Step 3

Pour 1/4 cup enchilada sauce into the bottom of an 8-by 8-inch baking pan and spread it out until most of the bottom is covered.

Step 4

Use 3 tortillas to cover the bottom of the pan. You may need to cut or tear a tortilla to fill in the gaps. Spread 1/3 of the chicken mixture over the tortillas. Cover chicken mixture with 1/4 to 1/3 cup enchilada sauce. Use 3 more tortillas to cover the first layer. Add another 1/3 of the chicken mixture and cover the tortillas. Top with 1/3 cup enchilada sauce. Top with half the shredded cheese. Using 3 more tortillas, cover the second layer. Add remaining chicken mixture and cover tortillas. Add another 1/4 to 1/3 cup enchilada sauce. Cover with remaining tortillas. Using remaining sauce, pour over the entire top, trying to cover as much of the tortilla as possible.

Step 5

Spread remaining cheese over the top of the sauce. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until cheese is melted and casserole is bubbly.

Step 6

Serve with chopped cilantro, Game On Salsa, Hiland Sour Cream and sliced limes.

