Chicken, broccoli & potato bake

Ingredients
4 1/2 cups red pepper, diced
1 1/2 chicken breast, diced
2 Cups Broccoli Florets
1/3 cups Bar-S bacon, fully cooked
1/4 cup onion, sliced
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
1/2 tsp.. salt
1/4 tsp.. pepper
1/2 tsp.. garlic powder
1/2 cup Hiland heavy cream
2 tbsp. Hiland Butter
Directions
Step 1
Grease 2 8×8 foil baking pans.
Step 2
Layer ingredients starting with half of potatoes, half of chicken, half of broccoli, half of bacon, onion and ½ cup of cheese.
Step 3
Season with half of the salt, pepper, and half of the garlic powder
Step 4
Repeat the layers and seasoning. Then pour heavy cream over ingredients and cut pieces of butter all over the top.
Step 5
Cover with foil and bake at 350 for one hour or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender.
Step 6
Sprinkle with remaining ½ cup of cheese and bake uncovered for 5-10 more minutes until cheese is bubbly.
Step 7
Freezing directions: Assemble as directed above, but do not bake. Make sure the potatoes are on the bottom, if possible (so they don’t blacken). Cover tightly with foil, label and freeze with bag containing ½ cup of cheese.
Step 8
To serve: Thaw. Remove bag of cheese and re-cover with foil. Bake covered for one hour or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake uncovered for 5-10 more minutes until cheese is bubbly.
