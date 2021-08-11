Chicken bacon ranch sheet pan dinner

This is a one-dish dinner where everything – from Mountain View Polish Sausage, Bar-S Bacon, Scissortail herbs, potatoes and a ranch blend melds together in a crowd-pleasing dinner. Melted cheddar cheese adds an extra level of deliciousness to this dinner that’s soon to be a favorite for your family. Sheet pan dinners are popular for a reason. Baking your protein and veggies on one plan saves time in cooking and in cleanup. Dinner comes together easily in this one-dish dinner. We added polish sausage to the classic combo of chicken, bacon and ranch for added flavor.
Ingredients
1 Package Small ranch dressing mix
4 tbsp. Hiland butter, melted
4 - 6 Boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 lb Small red potatoes, halved
1 lb Mountain View Smoked Sausage
1 cup Shredded cheddar cheese
4 slice Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 tbsp. Chopped Scissortail Farms chives
Directions
STEP 1
Preheat the oven to 400 º. In a large bowl, combine butter and ranch dressing mix. Add chicken breasts and potatoes, tossing to coat. Place chicken and potatoes on a large, rimmed sheet pan. Scrape any remaining butter mixture onto the pan.
STEP 2
Arrange sausage on a pan, placing everything in a single layer.
STEP 3
Bake for 25 minutes or until chicken and potatoes are cooked through. Remove pan from oven, top with cheese and return to oven to melt cheese, 2 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with bacon and chives, and serve from the sheet pan.
