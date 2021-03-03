This Okie-inspired pizza combines the great flavors of chicken, bacon and ranch dressing. Pizza is on the dinner rotation for most people for good reason. It’s something everyone in the house can agree on. But if you’re looking for something beyond marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, try a chicken, bacon and ranch pizza. This pizza, which starts with a Shawnee Mils pizza crust mix, can be made in a round pizza pan or shaped into a rectangle for flatbread. The base is a mixture of Braum’s sour cream combined with Head Country seasoning. This creamy, smoky spread is great on pizza or as a dip. A layer of cooked and sliced chicken, J-M mushrooms and Bar-S bacon add a great depth of flavor. You’re going to want more than one slice of this pizza!
Ingredients
1 pkg. Shawnee Mills pizza crust
2 tbsp. olive oil
1⁄2 cup Braum’s Sour Cream
2 tbsp. Head Country All-Purpose Seasoning
5 slices Bar-S bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup cooked, sliced chicken breast
6-8 J-M Farms portabella mushrooms, thinly sliced
2 cups (8 oz.) shredded Lovera’s Smoked Caciocavera cheese
2 tbsp. Scissortail Farms chopped chives
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Step 2
Prepare the crust by following the fail-proof Shawnee Mills pizza crust mix instructions. Place the pizza crust on a large piece of parchment paper on a large sheet tray.
Step 3
Mix the sour cream and Head Country seasoning, and spread evenly on the pizza crust.
Step 4
4. Top the pizza with bacon, cooked and sliced chicken, mushrooms and Lovera’s cheese.
Step 5
Bake for 12-15 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbly and the crust is crispy on the outside and cooked through. Finish with chopped Scissortail chives. Note: We suggest using NSP brands sliced and cooked chicken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.