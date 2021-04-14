Cherry pecan fudge

Fudge is made even better when studded with chocolate-covered cherries and pecans.
Ingredients
1 Tbsp Hiland Butter
2 1/2 Cup Sugar
1 Cup Hiland Whipping Cream
3/4 Cup Marshmallow cream
3/4 Tsp Sea salt
1 Tsp Griffin’s Vanilla
2 (12 oz) packages semisweet chocolate chips
1 Cup Chopped Miller Pecan Co. Pecans
1 Package Woody’s Candy Co. chocolate-covered cherries
Directions
STEP 1
Prepare a 9-by-9-inch cake pan by lining it with parchment. It should come up the sides of the pan. Spread butter evenly over the parchment.
STEP 2
Mix the sugar and whipping cream in a 3-quart saucepan using a silicone spatula. Allow this mixture to set at room temperature for 30 minutes, stirring and wiping down sides with spatula throughout the process. (Stirring while setting at room temperature allows the sugar to melt into the cream. This will keep the mixture from getting grainy while it cools.
STEP 3
Place mixture on a moderate heat, add fluff and stir until it comes to a gentle rolling boil. Stir constantly for 5 minutes.
STEP 4
Remove from heat, and stir in the salt, vanilla and chocolate chips. Keep stirring for another 4-5 minutes. Pour ⅓ of the mixture into the cake pan. Add the pecans, and top with remaining fudge mixture. Garnish with the cherries. Allow 2 hours for cooling. Do not refrigerate.
