Cheesy breakfast pie

Cheesy breakfast pie.

Ingredients

5 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

8 oz. Hiland Small Curd Cottage Cheese

1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chiles

2 tbsp. melted Hiland butter

1/2 tsp. baking powder

2 cups shredded Hiland Hot Pepper Jack Cheese

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, flour, cottage cheese and green chills.

Step 2

Beat well at medium speed with electric mixer.

Step 3

Stir in remaining ingredients and pour into a well-greased 9-inch pie plate.

Step 4

Bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees, and then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake 20 to 22 minutes longer, or until set.

Step 5

Cut into wedges for serving. Enjoy!

Step 6

Kitchen Kimberley’s tips: To make your morning even easier, prepare this pie the night before; cover and refrigerate, then bake it in the morning. Be sure to allow the dish to come to room temperature before putting it into the hot oven.

Serving suggestions: Serve cheesy breakfast pie with Head Country salsa on the side. Serve with plenty of JC Potter sausage links and Shawnee Mills muffins for a delicious Oklahoma breakfast.

Tags

