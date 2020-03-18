Ingredients
5 eggs, beaten
1/4 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
8 oz. Hiland Small Curd Cottage Cheese
1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chiles
2 tbsp. melted Hiland butter
1/2 tsp. baking powder
2 cups shredded Hiland Hot Pepper Jack Cheese
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, flour, cottage cheese and green chills.
Step 2
Beat well at medium speed with electric mixer.
Step 3
Stir in remaining ingredients and pour into a well-greased 9-inch pie plate.
Step 4
Bake for 10 minutes at 400 degrees, and then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake 20 to 22 minutes longer, or until set.
Step 5
Cut into wedges for serving. Enjoy!
Step 6
Kitchen Kimberley’s tips: To make your morning even easier, prepare this pie the night before; cover and refrigerate, then bake it in the morning. Be sure to allow the dish to come to room temperature before putting it into the hot oven.
Serving suggestions: Serve cheesy breakfast pie with Head Country salsa on the side. Serve with plenty of JC Potter sausage links and Shawnee Mills muffins for a delicious Oklahoma breakfast.
