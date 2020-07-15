Cheesy bacon-beer dip.

Dig into this delicious dip loaded with bacon beer and cheese!
Ingredients
1 lb. Greer’s Ranch House Bacon
2 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese, cut into cubes
1/4 cup Hiland Sour Cream
2 tbsp Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 cup Coop Ale Works Beer
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
green onions, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1
Cook bacon until crisp. Crumble, and set aside.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan on medium-low heat, combine cream cheese, sour cream, mustard and garlic powder. Stir until cream cheese is melted and ingredients are smooth. Stir in beer and cheddar cheese, stir until cheese is melted and heated through. Add ¾ of the crumbled bacon and ¼ cup cream, stirring until dip is smooth.
Step 3
Keep warm in a small crock on low heat. You can also store dip in refrigerator, and reheat when ready to serve. Serve with remaining crumbled bacon and sliced green onion. Dip is great served with pretzel bites, Bar-S sausages or fresh veggies.
