Do you have a bucket list and have you completed it? Think about it.
I made a bucket list many, many years ago. On it I listed — among other things — write a book, write for a newspaper, own my home, enjoy my home, enjoy grandchildren, run cattle on my Pawnee County ranch, live to be old and enjoy life, enjoy the patio and keep it pretty, decorate the front porch, teach school Life Lessons, learn to paint, tat, sew, crochet, knit and a few other things.
I have had a wonderful life. I have completed nearly all the things I wanted to. I still have a few to go and there is always upkeep on the house and yard. I have help with my yard, so I really cannot take credit for it, and I have Chella clean my house once a month. Otherwise I just accept it, keep it uncluttered and let it go. If it is clean enough for me, it should be clean enough for any guests or drop-in company.
I finished college, which was on my bucket list. I did not finish college on the first go-round. But after a few years married and living in wonderful Enid, I wanted to finish my degree at Phillips University. What a joy that was to be a non-traditional student and have all the time in the world to study and learn. I vowed I would not neglect my husband, so I would get up about two o’clock and study or write and go back to bed. Then when I awakened, I was fresh and ready to take any test that came my way. I had the best of both worlds.
A few years ago when the weather was so very dry and the ponds went dry, we decided to get out of the cattle business. It was impossible to know that anyone we hired would actually haul water every day and it was quite costly, so we made the decision to rent the pastures. It was a blessing that we did because Jim became ill after that and I had forgotten everything I knew about selling and buying cattle. It was an experience I will never forget.
In 1998, I compiled some of my favorite articles from the News & Eagle, and with their permission (since the articles were copywritten through the paper), I shortened a few and lengthened a few and changed the format a little and had my “masterpiece” self-published. It was so fun and I learned so much about paper, printing, registering with the ISBN number, photography, etc. I have written several little booklets, but all that was not required.
I acquired my teaching certificate from Phillips University (as noted above), but did not keep my certification and testing up-to-date. I knew I would never use it after so many years. During that time, I worked mainly in medical fields and loved it. But I had the opportunity to teach in Middle School at Hillsdale Christian School. That completed my bucket list. I quit while I was ahead and will not be teaching anymore. It was the absolute joy of my life to be associated with those terrific kids. I will never be the same.
It is my firm belief that one should continue to learn all their life. Learning does not end with school. I try to learn something new every day. Some days not so much, but I try. I challenge all my readers to do the same. Heaven knows there is a vast new education for all of us old-timers with social media. When my great-granddaughter was here a few weeks ago, she taught me so much and I still feel in the dark about a lot of things. It comes so easy for kids. They grew up with it.
I love attending Hillsdale Bible Church. I sing in the choir and love the people and sermons and seeing the many kids there. I am a changed person since deciding to go there. My life will never be the same. I have always been associated with a church, but this is different. Before I believed, but I didn’t really have God’s spirit in my heart. Now he directs my life and I am very happy.
On my bucket list I listed attending Civic Center Music Hall productions in Oklahoma City and the Enid Symphony and Gaslight Theatre. I am so glad we attended back then because we both enjoyed theater and music so very much. We also took many trips to Branson and elsewhere. But those traveling days are about over for me. It is more difficult to get around and sit for any length of time. And when I sit down for a while I fall asleep ... I call it meditation!
I have written at length lately about how much I enjoyed Landry being here. We did not waste a minute of her time here. We hardly slept. We talked a LOT. We cooked a lot. We spent an afternoon at Leonardo’s and petted the animals and she sawed, hammered and painted a box and did a very good job. If she had been here a year, we still would not have completed all the things we wanted to do, but hopefully there will be a next time and a next time. What a joy. I really miss her.
I am so grateful I can still stay in my own home and maintain it and look at all the things I have in it. I have a sign that says, “Behind every single thing in this house is a story that makes me smile.” It is true. I can walk from room to room and just enjoy the things that are from my grandmothers, and grandchildren, and dear friends and family. I never tire of dusting them and seeing them.
I love my old-fashioned kitchen. I have actually worn some of the color off the Formica. I did not know that was possible, but where I make bread and cookies and everything else on my long, wide work space, it has become discolored. It is because I love to cook for me, my friends and anyone else. I could stand all day and make pickles or apple butter or bake bread. A friend gave me a quart of pure lard they had rendered when they butchered a hog, and I have never used it for pie crust, but I will.
Here is my pie crust recipe like Grandma always made:
Never fail pie crust
Ingredients
3 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup lard (not shortening)
½ cup ice water (?)
Directions
Mix flour, sugar and salt. Add lard and cut it into flour mixture with beater or pastry blender. When like corn meal, add ice water, starting with about six tablespoons and continue to add to make a medium soft dough. Divide into four equal balls. Roll each ball between waxed paper. Fit into pie pans, flute edges, prick crust if baking without the filling. Bake in a 425-degree oven for 12 to 15 minutes. This make enough for four one-crust pies or two two-crust pies. Adjust temperature and baking time for two-crust pies.
Send your comments to: Peggy Goodrich, Food For Thought, P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK 73702.
