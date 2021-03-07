Free games & activity kits are available for checkout at The Ada Public Library!
Spring is in the air. Doesn’t that make you want to try something new? The Ada Public Library has just the adventure for you.
Ready to get everyone outside? You can introduce your children or grandchildren to badminton, horse shoes or croquet by checking out a set at library. There’s also Giantville Jenga, ring toss, spike ball, ladder toss and volleyball.
We all know in order to have May flowers, we have to have April showers. Many of the yard games can be played in the garage or game room. In addition, check out family game kits that include a variety of games such as cards, dominos and Jenga. And for those who are up to the challenge, chess sets are available.
Want to explore nature in our area, bird watching and song bird kits are available too.
Have you thought about trying resistance bands, Yoga or Tai Chi but wasn’t sure how you would feel in a class setting? The library has kits that include everything you need to get started or too advance your skills.
Are you tired of just watching the cooking network and want to be part of the network of your friends that cook? Our basic cooking kits are for you. These kits include pans, utensils and cookbooks.
These and many more activity kits are available at no charge for two weeks at a time to library cards holder. Not a library card holder? All that is required is a photo ID, an ID or document with your physical address and five minutes to complete the application form.
A library card opens the door to many adventures. Many of which have been made possible through grants offered by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
