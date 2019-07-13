Many cellular telephone/mobile internet users in the Byng area will be glad to learn that a very tall cell tower is under construction in central Byng near where I live.
Our acceptance of a landscape littered with cell towers is part of life in the information age, and although I don’t particularly care for the way these steel structures look, it would be hypocritical of me to protest them while still enjoying the benefits they provide. I anticipate this tower, which is expected to host an AT&T cell site, will solve a lot of problems we currently face with signal reception in the Byng area.
Watching construction of this tower, which is reportedly planned to be more than 300 feet tall, has been absolutely fascinating and surprisingly complex. Workers constructed a road, then delivered digging machines, gravel and concrete to build the base for the structure. Trenches were dug for electricity, natural gas and fiber optic lines. Then truckloads of steel parts arrived.
As I write this, workers are completing assembly of the upper portions of the tower, which will then be hoisted by a crane one on top of the other in a process called “stacking.” Once the tower is in place, it will need antennas, feed line and a security fence.
With all that goes into building one of these, it’s easy to understand why it might not be economical to build in low-population-density areas. I expect, however, that when it goes online, there will be plenty of connections to this tower.
Oddly, I don’t anticipate getting a signal from it when I am at home, since the ultra high frequency (UHF) and super high frequency (SHF) radio waves used by cellular systems tend to be very directional, and will likely go right over our heads. Still, it will be nice when I hit Sandy Creek bottom on the way home from work to not have to say, “I’m hitting the low spot, I’ll have to call you back.”
Finally, I walk Hawken the Irish Wolfhound every day past this construction, and all the tower workers have made friends with him. In fact, meeting him dispelled several of their theories about “what could have made those huge tracks.”
I’ll keep my readers informed about this interesting development.
