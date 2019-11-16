Cattle prices show typical pattern

Cattle prices are in a typical pattern for this time of year, with prices per hundredweight decreasing sharply from 400 to 600 pounds and prices largely unchanged at weights from 600 to 750 pounds. The current price patterns show that feeder cattle value increases rather slowly across the light weights and increase by larger increments at weights above 600 pounds.
The current price patterns suggest marketing considerations for both cow-calf sellers and stocker buyers. For example, the value of additional weight for retained weaned calves depends on the weaning weight of the animals and the amount of additional weight planned. At 450 pounds, the value of 50 pounds of weight gain is only $43/head, but the value of 50 additional pounds for a steer weighing 550 pounds at weaning is $70/head. However, under the current price pattern, the value per pound of additional weight is higher as more weight is added. Of course, prices at this point in time do not account for prices changes over the time it takes to add additional weight. However, current price patterns provide information about potential value relative to additional costs to add weight.
Slaughter cow prices continue their normal downward pattern into the winter months, averaging a $3.09/cwt. decrease from September. If prices follow the traditional pattern, these prices will continue to decrease until December or January 2020.
Sheep and goat prices saw increases in October. Both goat weight classes increased almost $10/cwt. This could signal that goat prices have reached their annual low and are starting their seasonal increase into the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.