Although feeder cattle prices are lower when compared to last year, prices for steers weighing under 650 lbs. saw an average increase in November of $6.57/cwt., while all weight classes of heifers saw increases averaging $5.71/cwt.
Most analysts agree that we are at the end of the expansion phase of the cattle cycle and that inventory numbers in 2020 will show either no increase or a small decline. That USDA report will be published in February.
With this expected decrease in cow numbers should come a decrease in beef production, allowing for prices in 2020 to be slightly higher. Using this expected increase in prices, the Livestock Marketing Information Center is predicting a positive return for cow calf producers in 2020.
Goat prices remained relatively steady in November and are on track to average just above 2018 prices.
Feeder lamb prices saw a $4.41/cwt. increase in November. Ongoing drought in Australia has sharply declined the amount of lamb imports, helping the sheep industry to work through an above-average amount of lamb in cold storage.
