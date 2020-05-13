Caramelized stone fruits with granola and yogurt

Have the best spa brunch experience at home with this fabulous fruit and yogurt bowl.
Ingredients
4 tbsp. Hiland butter
1 1/2-2 lbs apricots, plums and/or peaches, thinly sliced
1/2 tbsp. Andrew’s Honey Bees
2 oz brandy
1 cup Wholee Granolee granola
2 containers Amelia French Style Vanilla Yogurt
Directions
Step 1
Melt butter over medium heat in a large saute pan. Add the stone fruits and saute until they have softened, usually about 5 minutes. Stir in the honey.
Step 2
Tilting the pan away from you, add the brandy and allow the alcohol to cook out. This will often flambe, so take precaution by standing back, letting simmer for 2-3 minutes.
Step 3
Layer the fruits, granola and yogurt in a shallow serving bowl.
