Caramelized stone fruits with granola and yogurt

Caramelized stone fruits with granola and yogurt. Have the best spa brunch experience at home with this fabulous fruit and yogurt bowl.

 MIO Oklahoma

Have the best spa brunch experience at home with this fabulous fruit and yogurt bowl.

Ingredients

4 tbsp. Hiland butter

1 1/2-2 lbs apricots, plums and/or peaches, thinly sliced

1/2 tbsp. Andrew’s Honey Bees

2 oz brandy

1 cup Wholee Granolee granola

2 containers Amelia French Style Vanilla Yogurt

Directions

Step 1

Melt butter over medium heat in a large saute pan. Add the stone fruits and saute until they have softened, usually about 5 minutes. Stir in the honey.

Step 2

Tilting the pan away from you, add the brandy and allow the alcohol to cook out. This will often flambe, so take precaution by standing back, letting simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Step 3

Layer the fruits, granola and yogurt in a shallow serving bowl.

Tags

Recommended for you