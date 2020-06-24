Canadian River sangria.

Unwind and relax through the summer heat with this sangria recipe that is sure to keep you and your party cool.
Ingredients
2 oranges
1 lemon
1 lime
1/3 cup Griffin’s Organic Syrup
1/2 cup brandy, Plus more to taste
1/2 cup Ozarka Water
1 750 ml bottle Canadian River Vineyards “Classic Red”
Directions
Step 1
Squeeze the juice of one of the oranges and half of each the lemon and lime into a large serving pitcher.
Step 2
Add the Griffin’s Organic Syrup, brandy and Ozarka water.
Step 3
Thinly slice the remaining fruit and allow it to set in the juice mixture for an hour or more. Add the wine and chill.
Step 4
Serve with ice.
