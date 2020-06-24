Canadian River sangria

Canadian River sangria.

 
 MIO Coalition

Unwind and relax through the summer heat with this sangria recipe that is sure to keep you and your party cool.

Ingredients

2 oranges

1 lemon

1 lime

1/3 cup Griffin’s Organic Syrup

1/2 cup brandy, Plus more to taste

1/2 cup Ozarka Water

1 750 ml bottle Canadian River Vineyards “Classic Red”

Directions

Step 1

Squeeze the juice of one of the oranges and half of each the lemon and lime into a large serving pitcher.

Step 2

Add the Griffin’s Organic Syrup, brandy and Ozarka water.

Step 3

Thinly slice the remaining fruit and allow it to set in the juice mixture for an hour or more. Add the wine and chill.

Step 4

Serve with ice.

Tags

Recommended for you