Campfire sausage packs

Campfire sausage packs.

 
 MIO Coalitions

These sausage packs are great for an outdoor camping trip, but are also good on a backyard grill.

Ingredients

1 lb. Mountain View Cajun Style Andouille sausage

1 lb. Schwab’s jalapeno and cheddar sausage

2 onions, sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

1-2 lb. small red potatoes, halved

2 large zucchini, sliced

1 lb. fresh green beans

6 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning

Small bundle fresh thyme

3 tbsp. thinly chopped chives

1/4 cup olive oil

4 tbsp. Hiland Butter

Heavy-duty aluminum foil

Directions

Step 1

Make aluminum foil packs by cutting the foil the preferred size for your pack, then doubling it for durability.

Step 2

For instance, you can make six large packs so each person has their own, or you can make one or two big packs.

Step 3

Heat your grill to high heat or start your fire until coals are hot and flames down. Place sausages on bottom of packs.

Step 4

In a large bowl, combine vegetables with Daddy Hinkles’s seasoning, herbs, olive oil and butter. Distribute vegetables on top of sausages.

Step 5

Cover with two layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place foil packets on grill. Check for doneness. Sausages should be browned and vegetables should be tender, which can take from 25-35 minutes or more, depending on how hot your coals are.

Tags

Recommended for you