Campfire sausage packs.

These sausage packs are great for an outdoor camping trip, but are also good on a backyard grill.
Ingredients
1 lb. Mountain View Cajun Style Andouille sausage
1 lb. Schwab’s jalapeno and cheddar sausage
2 onions, sliced
2 bell peppers, sliced
1-2 lb. small red potatoes, halved
2 large zucchini, sliced
1 lb. fresh green beans
6 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced
2 tbsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Original Seasoning
Small bundle fresh thyme
3 tbsp. thinly chopped chives
1/4 cup olive oil
4 tbsp. Hiland Butter
Heavy-duty aluminum foil
Directions
Step 1
Make aluminum foil packs by cutting the foil the preferred size for your pack, then doubling it for durability.
Step 2
For instance, you can make six large packs so each person has their own, or you can make one or two big packs.
Step 3
Heat your grill to high heat or start your fire until coals are hot and flames down. Place sausages on bottom of packs.
Step 4
In a large bowl, combine vegetables with Daddy Hinkles’s seasoning, herbs, olive oil and butter. Distribute vegetables on top of sausages.
Step 5
Cover with two layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place foil packets on grill. Check for doneness. Sausages should be browned and vegetables should be tender, which can take from 25-35 minutes or more, depending on how hot your coals are.
