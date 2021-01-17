In last week’s column concerning the Canada goose, I mentioned this week’s featured creature, the cackling goose.
And the cackling goose is very similar to the Canada goose, only smaller.
In fact, it was once thought to be a member of the same species as the Canada goose, just a smaller form. That is until, as the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports, decades of studies and analyses revealed the existence of two evolutionary groups, with seven large-bodied subspecies and four small-bodied subspecies.
In 2004, the four smallest forms were formally recognized as a distinct species, the cackling goose, by the American Ornithologists’ Union.
I will often scan flocks of Canada geese to see if there are cackling geese among them. It isn’t always easy as they really can’t be differentiated by size alone.
Appearance
There are four subspecies of cackling goose -- the Aleutian, small cackling, Taverner’s and Richardson’s.
In winter, the Richardson’s is typically found east of the Rocky Mountains, while the other three are usually found west of the mountain range.
The Richardson’s is similar in appearance to the Canada goose, but is smaller and has a shorter neck. However, the Richardson’s cackling goose is among the largest of the subspecies, so the best way to differentiate it from a Canada goose is to look at the bill. It is proportionally smaller, stubbier and more triangular-shaped than the Canada goose (see photo).
Also, the cackling goose has a steep forehead.
Like the Canada goose, the cackling is brown overall, darker above and lighter below (see photo). It has a black neck and head, along with a white “chinstrap.”
While Canada geese range from 30 to 44 inches in length, cackling geese range from 24 to 26 inches.
Range
The cackling goose’s winter range includes all of Oklahoma, along with Kansas, western portions of Colorado and New Mexico, and North and Northwest Texas, and all along the Texas Gulf Coast.
Habitat
During the winter, cackling geese can be found in all sorts of habitats from lakes to agricultural fields. They tend to inhabit treeless areas,
including meadows and marshes. Cackling geese can often be found with other species of goose such as Canada, snow and greater white-fronted.
Food
During migration and winter, cackling geese eat grasses and agricultural crops and waste grains.
Odds and ends
- The Cornell Lab reports that cackling geese have distinctively higher-pitched calls than that of Canada geese, which is where the name “cackling” comes from.
Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.
