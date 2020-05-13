The Busy Day BBQ Beef Short Ribs recipe is perfect for the family on the go or when your day is hectic, but you still need to cook dinner. The juicy meat falls off the bone. No one needs to know you weren’t slaving away all day cooking ribs. It is our secret!
Ingredients
4 lbs. beef short ribs
2 tbsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
1 20 oz. bottle Head Country Hickory Smoke BBQ Sauce
1 tbsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
1/4 cup Garden Club Apricot Preserves
Directions
Step 1
Season both sides of the ribs with Head Country Seasoning
Step 2
In a slow cooker, combine barbecue sauce, mustard and apricot preserves.
Step 3
Over medium-high heat, quickly brown short ribs, about 1 to 2 minutes per side.
Step 4
Add ribs to slow cooker, spooning sauce on top of the ribs. Cook on low for 6 hours.
Step 5
Serve on top of mashed potatoes and with Shawnee Mills cornbread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.