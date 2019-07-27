Unfortunately, handling bulls is a human safety risk. Handling bulls is a different situation than other cattle, such as stocker cattle or cows. Always approach bulls with caution even if they have been a lifetime pet. A bull’s attitude can change in an instant, and it’s hard to comprehend the power they possess.
A bull’s first instinct is probably to “fight” rather than “flight.” Close observation of our bulls can be indicators of what kind of attitude they may have on any particular day. If a bull starts to charge, we really need to give them more room until we feel comfortable that they will move in the direction we want them to go.
This is a technique of applying pressure. If an animal doesn’t turn away from you, we need to give them more space or quit alltogether that day until they become trained in this pressure technique. If the bull moves away from you, then move in a back-and-forth sweeping pattern not allowing a stationary position where they may want to return to a fight position.
When bulls are sick, you really need to slow your routine down because they are usually big and bulky and may tire out or become sore and instead of moving like you want them to do, they will potentially turn and fight instead. Take pressure off originally to make them think they are in control, and they will be trained to go almost anywhere without resorting to a “fight” mentality.
A good training practice to consider might be to work on loading a bull into a trailer prior to the breeding season. Once that routine is established it is a lot easier to remove a bull from the cowherd when needed, and hopefully a lot safer.
