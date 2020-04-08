Brunch enchiladas

Ingredients
1 lb. JC Potter Hot Sausage
1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup chopped green onion
2 tbsp. chopped cilantro
2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese, divided
10 small (fajita-size) flour tortillas
6 eggs
2 cups Hiland Whole Milk
1 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. hot sauce
1 cup mild taco sauce
Directions
Step 1
Brown sausage in a hot skillet, cooking until fully cooked and crumbled. Remove from heat, drain and place into mixing bowl, and for cooling. Add bell pepper, onion, cilantro and 1 cup cheese. Mix gently.
Step 2
Fill each tortilla with 3 heaping tbsp. of sausage mixture. Roll tightly and place snugly in a 9-by-13-inch pan that’s been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray.
Step 3
In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Add milk, flour, seasonings and hot sauce, stirring to combine. Pour over enchiladas. Cover and place in refrigerator overnight. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Uncover, then pour taco sauce over the top. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Continue to bake, uncovered, for 10 to 15 minutes or until hot and bubbling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.