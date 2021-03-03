Mashed potatoes are a must on the Thanksgiving menu. But instead of the same old thing, try something different this year with browned butter mashed potatoes. Start by mashing the potatoes with the tanginess of Braum’s buttermilk, then adding salt, pepper and nutmeg. Then make the browned butter, by melting and cooking Braum’s Salted Butter. Once it’s reached golden brown, pour over the potatoes. These potatoes are so good you won’t need gravy. Browned butter is like liquid gold on top of already delicious buttermilk mashed potatoes. Browning the butter gives a nuttiness and intense flavor.
Ingredients
3 pounds russet potatoes
3/4 cup Braum’s Buttermilk
1 tbsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. white pepper
1/4 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 pound Braum’s Salted Butter
Directions
Step 1
Peel and cube the potatoes. Place in a large pot and fill with water to cover. Cook uncovered over medium-high heat until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Using a fork to test for doneness. Drain and allow the steam to escape. Return to the pan, adding the buttermilk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Mash using a hand mixer or potato masher.
Step 2
While the potatoes are cooking, place the butter in a saute pan on medium heat. Watch and stir consistently until the butter begins to brown, about 5-10 minutes. This will happen quickly once the liquid has simmered off leaving the butterfat and milk solids. When butter begins to turn golden brown, immediately remove pan from heat.
Step 3
Transfer potatoes to a serving dish. Pour browned butter over potatoes before serving.
