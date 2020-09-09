Breakfast croissant casserole

Ingredients

3 large croissants

1 cup chopped ham from one Schwab’s Holiday Ham

1 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup sliced Gruyere cheese

6 eggs

1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. honey

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

Directions

Step 1

Cut each croissant into five pieces. Place in a 1-quart casserole dish or deep-dish pie pan. Cover croissant pieces with ham, bacon and cheese.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, salt, pepper, honey and nutmeg. Pour over croissants, pushing croissants down so they’re covered in the egg mixture. Cover, and keep refrigerated overnight.

Step 3

Bake, covered, for 30 minutes in a preheated 325-degree oven. Uncover and bake 30 minutes, or until browned.

