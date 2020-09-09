Breakfast croissant casserole

Ingredients
3 large croissants
1 cup chopped ham from one Schwab’s Holiday Ham
1 slices Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup sliced Gruyere cheese
6 eggs
1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 tbsp. honey
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
Directions
Step 1
Cut each croissant into five pieces. Place in a 1-quart casserole dish or deep-dish pie pan. Cover croissant pieces with ham, bacon and cheese.
Step 2
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, cream, salt, pepper, honey and nutmeg. Pour over croissants, pushing croissants down so they’re covered in the egg mixture. Cover, and keep refrigerated overnight.
Step 3
Bake, covered, for 30 minutes in a preheated 325-degree oven. Uncover and bake 30 minutes, or until browned.
