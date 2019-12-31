Braised filet with mushroom sauce

Braised filet with mushroom sauce.

 
Ingredients

2 Chef’s Requested bacon wrapped filets

Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour for dusting

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp. olive oil

1⁄2 each red onion, sliced

4 oz. JM Farms Cremini Mushrooms

1⁄2 cup Made in Oklahoma red wine

1⁄2 cup water

2 tsp. dried chopped parsley

Directions

Step 1

Slightly pound out the filets to about 1 inch thick.

Step 2

Season with salt and pepper, then flour.

Step 3

Saute in the oil over a medium-high heat until nice and brown on both sides and remove to a plate.

Step 4

In the same pan, saute the mushrooms and onions until they are nice and brown and add the wine and reduce by half.

Step 5

Once the wine is reduced, add water and parsley and bring to a boil, then turn the heat to a simmer and finish cooking the filets.

Step 6

Serve immediately. Serves 2.

