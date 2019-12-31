Braised filet with mushroom sauce.

Ingredients
2 Chef’s Requested bacon wrapped filets
Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour for dusting
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tbsp. olive oil
1⁄2 each red onion, sliced
4 oz. JM Farms Cremini Mushrooms
1⁄2 cup Made in Oklahoma red wine
1⁄2 cup water
2 tsp. dried chopped parsley
Directions
Step 1
Slightly pound out the filets to about 1 inch thick.
Step 2
Season with salt and pepper, then flour.
Step 3
Saute in the oil over a medium-high heat until nice and brown on both sides and remove to a plate.
Step 4
In the same pan, saute the mushrooms and onions until they are nice and brown and add the wine and reduce by half.
Step 5
Once the wine is reduced, add water and parsley and bring to a boil, then turn the heat to a simmer and finish cooking the filets.
Step 6
Serve immediately. Serves 2.
