Braised beef street tacos

Oklahoma beef braised with smoky barbecue seasoning and beer and topped with fresh vegetables and herbs makes a street taco that will soon become your favorite.
Ingredients
1 tbsp. oil
1 medium onion
1 (8 oz.) Triple S Farms Sweet Potato
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 lbs. Peach Crest Ranch sirloin roast, for braising
1 tsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
1 cup Coop Ale Works Spare Rib Pale Ale
1 cup Head Country Chipotle Bar-B-Q Sauce
Wet Toppings
1 cup shredded carrot
1/2 green onion, thinly sliced
1 tbsp. fresh ginger, finely chopped
1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
1 tsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
16 flour tortillas (small or street size)
3 tbsp. Hiland Butter
Toppings
1/2 cup Scissortail Farms cilantro leaves
1 cup Scissortail Farms arugula
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 jar Ace in the Bowl Salsa
Directions
Step 1
Using a lightly oiled large saute pan, sear the onions and sweet potatoes until the onions are translucent and slightly browned. Add the pepper flakes and place mixture in the crock pot or roasting pan.
Step 2
Return saute pan to heat, and sear the roast until brown on all sides (5-8 minutes). Remove and place in crock pot or roasting pan, then season with the Head Country dry seasoning. Gently deglaze the pan with Coop beer and allow it to reduce slightly. Be careful that you don’t add the beer too quickly, as it could overflow the pan. Cook in a crock pot on high for 4 hours. Or, roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 2 hours.
Step 3
Combine the wet topping ingredients in a small bowl. (This could be done in advance, as they hold up well. Reserve.)
Step 4
Using two forks, break apart the roast, shredding the meat. Add the Head Country Chipotle Bar-B-Q Sauce and mix well.
Step 5
Add butter to a saute pan and brown tortillas one at a time.
Step 6
Assemble the tacos with wet ingredients and toppings and serve with Ace In the Bowl Salsa.
