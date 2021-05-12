It’s hard to turn down dessert when it’s as good as our Blueberry Crisp. Shawnee Mills flour, Braum’s butter and Miller pecans are the perfect base for the crumb topping for this crisp. The blueberry base melds together with the buttery oat topping to make this delicious dish. We love serving it with Braum’s Homestyle Vanilla Ice Cream.
This crisp is super easy to make and can be made with any of your favorite berries. Don’t expect any leftovers with this one, but do expect for people to ask you for the recipe.
Ingredients
5 Cup Blueberries
2 tbsp. Sugar
3 tbsp. Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 Lemon›Toppings
1/3 Cup Braum’s butter, softened
1/2 Cup Brown sugar
1/4 Cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
3/4 Cup Quick cooking oats
1/4 tsp. Cinnamon
1/2 Cup Chopped Miller Pecan Co. pecans
Directions
STEP 1
In a large bowl, combine blueberries, sugar, flour and juice of 1 lemon. Place in a buttered 8- or 9-inch square baking dish.
STEP 2
To make the topping, in a medium bowl, combine butter, brown sugar, flour, oats and cinnamon. Use two forks to blend butter into flour mixture. Mix in pecans. Sprinkle mixture over blueberries.
STEP 3
Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 35-40 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Let cool, then serve with Braum’s Homestyle Vanilla Ice Cream.
