Blueberry biscuit pudding with white chocolate sauce

Bread pudding made with biscuits and blueberries is delicious as a springtime breakfast or dessert.
Ingredients
2 Package Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit mix
3 Hansen’s eggs
1 cup Hiland Whole Milk
1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
1 1/2 cups Granulated sugar
1 tbsp. Griffin’s Vanilla
1/2 tsp. Ground cinnamon
2 cups Blueberries
4 tsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter
White Chocolate Sauce
1 oz (10-to-12 oz.) pkg. white chocolate chips
1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
Directions
STEP 1
Mix and bake biscuits according to package directions. You will end up with approximately 16 (2-inch) biscuits. Let cool.
STEP 2
Tear biscuits into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.
STEP 3
In a large bowl, whisk together milk, cream, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon.
STEP 4
Add torn biscuits to milk mixture, and gently mix together. Leave for 5 minutes to allow bread to soften.
STEP 5
Gently fold in blueberries. Pour into a buttered 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Place pats of butter over pudding. Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 45-50 minutes.
STEP 6
White Chocolate Sauce Place chocolate chips in a small bowl.
STEP 7
In a small saucepan bring cream just to a boil. Pour cream over chocolate chips, whisking until smooth. Drizzle on top of warm bread pudding.
