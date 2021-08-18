Blueberry biscuit pudding with white chocolate sauce

MIO CoalitionBlueberry biscuit pudding with white chocolate sauce.

Bread pudding made with biscuits and blueberries is delicious as a springtime breakfast or dessert.

Ingredients

2 Package Shawnee Mills Buttermilk Biscuit mix

3 Hansen’s eggs

1 cup Hiland Whole Milk

1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream

1 1/2 cups Granulated sugar

1 tbsp. Griffin’s Vanilla

1/2 tsp. Ground cinnamon

2 cups Blueberries

4 tsp. Hiland Unsalted Butter

White Chocolate Sauce

1 oz (10-to-12 oz.) pkg. white chocolate chips

1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream

Directions

STEP 1

Mix and bake biscuits according to package directions. You will end up with approximately 16 (2-inch) biscuits. Let cool.

STEP 2

Tear biscuits into 1-inch pieces. Set aside.

STEP 3

In a large bowl, whisk together milk, cream, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon.

STEP 4

Add torn biscuits to milk mixture, and gently mix together. Leave for 5 minutes to allow bread to soften.

STEP 5

Gently fold in blueberries. Pour into a buttered 9 x 13 inch baking dish. Place pats of butter over pudding. Bake in a 350 degree preheated oven for 45-50 minutes.

STEP 6

White Chocolate Sauce Place chocolate chips in a small bowl.

STEP 7

In a small saucepan bring cream just to a boil. Pour cream over chocolate chips, whisking until smooth. Drizzle on top of warm bread pudding.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you