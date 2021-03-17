What is better than blackberry cobbler? Blackberry cobbler with warm custard sauce. Your mouth will thank you!
Ingredients
1 My Bigmama’s Kitchen frozen blackberry cobbler
3/4 cup Granulated Sugar
1/3 cup Shawnee Mills All Purpose Flour
1 pinch Salt
1 cup Hiland Whole Milk
1 cup Hiland Heavy Whipping Cream
3 egg yolks
1/2 tsp Griffin’s Vanilla
Directions
Step 1
Cook cobbler according to package directions.
Step 2
In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, stir together sugar, flour and salt. Whisk in the milk and cream, stirring constantly, until heated though.
Step 3
In a small bowl, beat the egg yolks with a fork until smooth. Add ½ cup of the warm milk mixture into the egg yolks, and stir quickly until incorporated.
Step 4
Pour the egg mixture into the saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly, until sauce begins to thicken.
Step 5
Remove sauce from heat, and add vanilla. Pour sauce over warm cobbler. Serve with Billy Goat Ice Cream Co.’s Bourbon Vanilla Bean Ice Cream.
