Blackberry and lemon mango icebox cake

This cake is perfect for summer. It stays cool in the refrigerator until just before serving.

Ingredients

gram cracker crumb mixture

Mango Lemon Fruit Butter

whipping cream

cream cheese

fresh blackberries

STEP 1

Press crumb mixture into a 9-inch pie plate or springform pan, forming a crust layer in the base of the pan.

STEP 2

Refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

STEP 3

Beat whipping cream with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form; set aside.

STEP 4

In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer until smooth.

STEP 5

Add 1/3 of the Mango Lemon Fruit Butter, and fully incorporate. Repeat by adding the remaining 2/3, making sure to scrape down the bowl and fully incorporate all ingredients.

STEP 6

Gently fold in the whipped cream mixture.

STEP 7

Spread half of the Mango Lemon Cream on top of the crust.

STEP 8

Make a layer of the fresh blackberries and top with second half of the mixture, then place the crumb garnish on top.

