I decided to feature this week’s bird, the black vulture, for a couple of reasons.
One is, I’ve seen many of them flying around lately, and the other reason is a little more disturbing.
I was driving down West 14th Street in Ada recently and saw one feasting on a dead cat in a residential yard.
Now, I’ve seen them feeding on all sorts of carrion, usually on the side of a rural road or highway, but it’s always a little strange seeing them feed on deceased pets, especially in residential areas.
Typically, we think of vultures as creatures of unpopulated areas, but the Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that some black vultures live in semirural suburbs. I think Ada fits that description.
Vultures feed almost exclusively on carrion. Their talons are too weak to grasp and carry away prey, so carrion is a must.
Scientists believe vultures are beneficial and are major contributors to preventing the spread of disease. Vultures have stomach acid that is much more powerful than many other animals. This allows vultures to consume diseased meat, which is then sterilized during digestion.
Black vultures have expanded their range northward over the past few decades.
While I’ve seen quite a few of these birds together here in Oklahoma, the greatest amount I’ve seen together was in south Texas. When a big wild hog is hit and killed by a vehicle -- which happens a lot in south Texas -- these birds will gather
by the dozens and make quick work of cleaning up the mess on the side of the road.
Appearance
Black vultures are slightly smaller than turkey vultures, and have a more compact appearance. They are between 24 to 27 inches in length, and have wingspans up to 5 feet.
They are sooty black in color, and have bare, black heads.
Whereas turkey vultures have noticeably gray flight feathers, black vultures, viewed in flight, are nearly all black except for silvery patches at the wingtips (photo).
Range
The western edge of the black vulture’s range in the United States runs through Oklahoma, from about the southwestern corner, up through Ponca City and points east.
It’s range covers the Southeastern United States, and most of Mexico and South America.
Habitat
Black vultures inhabit both forested and open areas. And, apparently, residential neighborhoods.
Food
Mostly carrion, such as dead feral hogs, livestock, raccoons, coyotes, deer,
opossums, striped skunks and armadillos. Black vultures soar high in the sky and hunt mostly by sight as they have a poor sense of smell.
However, turkey vultures have a great sense of smell, and black vultures will often follow them to carrion.
Black vultures will occasionally kill and eat small animals, especially if the animal is weakened by illness.
Nesting
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology reports that black vultures are monogamous, staying with their mates for many years, all year round. They feed their young for as many as eight months after fledging, and maintain strong social bonds with their families throughout their lives.
Black vultures often nest in dark cavities such as hollow trees, caves, brush piles, abandoned buildings and hollowed out tree stumps.
The female lays from one to three eggs. Incubation time is about 40 days, and the nestling period is 2.5 to 3.5 months.
Odds and ends
- Black vultures lack voice boxes, so their vocal abilities are limited to making raspy hisses and grunts.
- The oldest black vulture on record in the wild was at least 25 years, 6 months old, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
(Editor’s Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
