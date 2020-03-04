Black Mesa Bacon Cheese Burgers with Thunder Head Country Slaw.

Ingredients
For the Slaw
1/3 cup Garden Club Salad Dressing
1/4 cup Head Country Hot Barbecue Sauce
1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
2 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. minced red onion
1 cup thinly shredded/sliced purple cabbage
1 1/2 cups thinly shredded/sliced green cabbage
For the burgers
2 lbs. 85% lean ground beef
2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup grated cotija cheese
1/2 cup chopped roasted peeled poblano chiles
1/4 cup finely chopped sweet onion1
1/2 cups whole kernel sweet corn
1 tbsp. blackstrap molasses
1/4 cup strongly brewed Neighbor’s Coffee
2 tsp. ground black pepper, divided
Olive or vegetable oil for grill
9 strips pepper bacon, cut in half
4 oz. monterey jack cheese, thinly sliced
6 large split onion rolls
2 tbsp. Garden Club Salad Dressing
Directions
Step 1
Slaw
Mix salad dressing, BBQ sauce, vinegar, sugar and red onion in medium bowl. Add cabbage and mix well; keep cool.
Step 2
Burgers
Heat grill to medium heat. Crumble beef into large bowl. Add salt, cotija cheese, chiles, onion, corn and ½ tsp. black pepper. Mix gently and form into 6 patties. Mix molasses, coffee and remaining black pepper. Brush over burgers and let rest 5 minutes, or until slightly dried on surface. Rub grill with oil. Grill patties and bacon 6-8 minutes per side, or until medium (or desired doneness) and bacon is done. Last minute of cooking, top patties with cheese and lightly toast cut side of rolls on outer edges of grill. Spread bottom halves of rolls lightly with salad dressing and place hot patty on each. Lightly press three pieces of bacon into the cheese on each patty. Spread about 1/3 cup slaw on top of patty and finish with the top of the roll. Serve immediately. Makes 6.
