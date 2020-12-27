Well, it's almost that time ... out with the old and in with the new.
I'm speaking of course about big years. In case you're unfamiliar, a big year is defined as a personal challenge or an informal competition among birders to attempt to identify as many species as possible within a single calendar year and within a specific geographic area.
With me, it's personal. To have a big year in competition with other birders, one must spend a lot of money traveling. A lot!
But each year, I attempt to identify as many species as possible, with hopes of surpassing my entire life list within a calendar year -- Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. A life list being the list of bird species seen over a lifetime. It's always fun to add more birds.
And the birds can be identified by sight or sound.
This year, I came up short, by quite a bit. Oh, the year started out well enough, but along came a pandemic that put a serious dent in my travel plans. Or should I say the reaction to the pandemic.
In March and April, many of the wildlife refuges I visit to enjoy nature closed for some time. And it occurred during the time of year when the majority of birds funnel through certain areas of the country.
I was bewildered by the closings as I rarely ever get within 100 feet of another person while at refuges. After all, wildlife refuges are merely land set aside for animals to be protected, they're not zoos.
And, I can't imagine a more socially-distancing hobby than birding.
But I guess the closing of such places was done to discourage travel. And even though I didn't get to visit my favorite places, I wasn't discouraged from traveling to other places. I just did so in a way where I was never around other people.
And, I must admit, driving down interstates where the traffic was reduced by about 75% was nice. A little strange, but nice. And the left-lane campers were nearly non-existent!
And even though my spring migration plans were hampered, I saw a fair amount of birds anyway. However, I did not log anywhere near the numbers I would have otherwise.
But not all was lost, as there were some bright moments.
Seeing and watching the great black-backed gull I featured last week was one; and a group of five tundra swans I observed in Northern Oklahoma was another. Both species were life birds for me.
I traveled to Dallas in January to see a black-throated blue warbler (life bird) which was wintering at a residence there. I saw a few other life birds, and others that weren't lifers, but were rare. Such as the vermillion flycatcher which called Longmire Lake near Pauls Valley its home for a few weeks.
However, if this year needed a title, it would be the year of the grebes. I saw all North American species, except the least grebe, a species which
I have observed in the past.
The grebe sightings began in January when my daughter and I observed a red-necked grebe at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The red-necked grebe is a northern species which normally winters on the East and West coasts, but sometimes strays inland. I also saw many horned and eared grebes, as well as pied-billed grebes, which are common everywhere.
Then, in October, a trip to Southwestern Oklahoma was rewarded with a western grebe, a bird which I hadn't seen in decades. Probably the biggest highlight, though, was locating and observing the Clark's grebe (a life bird for me) at Lake Hefner in November.
To me, one of the best things about starting a big year is it comes along at a somewhat depressing time of year, January 1. It is estimated that January is the most depressing times of the year. The holidays are over, it's cold and dreary, etc.
But with a big year, January is exciting as there are so many new birds to see and add to the list.
And I don't just identify birds and rush out out of there, I stay to observe the behavior, which is nearly always entertaining.
So, if you've ever considered a big year, or birding in general, the upcoming new year would be a great place to start! Just make sure to jot down and number each species you observe.
And don't get disheartened if the big year starts out with an unpopular bird, or if the going gets slow. In 1998, when birder Sandy Komito set a North American record (since broken) big year with 748 species, he
started out with a rock dove (pigeon). And big years always start out with a bang, and then slow down, but migrations always bring new additions.
Good luck!
(Editor's Note: Randy Mitchell is a freelance writer and photographer. He has been an avid birdwatcher, nature enthusiast and photographer for more than 40 years. Reach him at rnw@usa.com.)
