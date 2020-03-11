Beer brats cook out

Level up your cookout with MIO ingredients!
Ingredients
2 packages Lovera’s Original Italian Sausage
1 can Coop Ale Works Spare Rib Pale Ale
4 tbsp. Hiland butter
1 medium onion, sliced
1 medium bell pepper, sliced
8 oz. J-M baby portabella mushrooms
1 1/2 tsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
2 La Baguette french loaves, cut into fourths and sliced
Directions
Step 1
Cut sausages into 4-5 links each. Poach sausages in Coop beer. Simmer beer in a large saute pan and poach links in batches for 5 minutes each in the beer. Reserve the sausage for grilling and the beer poaching liquid for the saute.
Step 2
Heat a large saute pan with the butter and saute the onions and peppers until they have just started browning. Add the mushrooms and saute until golden brown. Don’t leave unattended and stir until golden brown. Pour the reserved beer over the vegetables and simmer until thickened to create a butter-beer sauce.
Step 3
Grill the sausages over medium-high heat on an outdoor grill or inside in a grill pan. Serve with the french bread. Great with Made in Oklahoma products including Peach Crest Ranch beef burgers with Braum’s buns, Scissortail Farms butterhead lettuce, Head Country Bar-B-Q Sauce and Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Old Style Mustard.
