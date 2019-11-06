Beer and brats chili.

This chili is perfect for tailgates. Make it ahead of time, then pack it in a slow cooker on game day.
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
1 lbs Schwab’s Old Worlds German Bratwurst or Mountain View Meats Co Polish Sausage, Sliced into rounds
1 Triple S Farms Sweet Potatoes, Cut into Cubes
1 Yellow Onion, Chopped
1 Red Bell Pepper, Chopped
2 Clove Garlic
12 oz Coop Elevator Wheat Beer
1 cup Beef Broth
1 pkg Chili Seasoning
1 (10 oz) can 10-oz can diced tomatoes and green chiles, undrained
1 (15 oz) can 15-oz can pinto beans, rinsed and drained chopped cilantro
Hiland Sour Cream
La Baguette Bistro Garlic Toast
Directions
Step 1
In a Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. When hot, add the brats or Polish sausage and brown on both sides. When brats are well-browned, remove and set aside.
Step 2
Add potatoes, sautéing until browned, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, onion and garlic, cooking until tender. Add beer, beef broth, chili seasoning, diced tomatoes and beans. Bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender. For a less thick stew, add more beer, beef broth or water.
Step 3
Garnish with cilantro and sour cream. Serve with La Baguette Bistro Garlic Toast.
