Beer and brats chili

 MIO Coalition

This chili is perfect for tailgates. Make it ahead of time, then pack it in a slow cooker on game day.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lbs Schwab’s Old Worlds German Bratwurst or Mountain View Meats Co Polish Sausage, Sliced into rounds

1 Triple S Farms Sweet Potatoes, Cut into Cubes

1 Yellow Onion, Chopped

1 Red Bell Pepper, Chopped

2 Clove Garlic

12 oz Coop Elevator Wheat Beer

1 cup Beef Broth

1 pkg Chili Seasoning

1 (10 oz) can 10-oz can diced tomatoes and green chiles, undrained

1 (15 oz) can 15-oz can pinto beans, rinsed and drained chopped cilantro 

Hiland Sour Cream 

La Baguette Bistro Garlic Toast

Directions

Step 1

In a Dutch oven or heavy pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. When hot, add the brats or Polish sausage and brown on both sides. When brats are well-browned, remove and set aside.

Step 2

Add potatoes, sautéing until browned, about 5 minutes. Add bell pepper, onion and garlic, cooking until tender. Add beer, beef broth, chili seasoning, diced tomatoes and beans. Bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are tender. For a less thick stew, add more beer, beef broth or water.

Step 3

Garnish with cilantro and sour cream. Serve with La Baguette Bistro Garlic Toast.

