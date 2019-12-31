Beef jerky cheese roll

A snack that just never quits when it comes to being tasty.
Ingredients
3-1 oz. No Man’s Land Beef Jerky, mild beef stick, chopped finely
2 pkg. cream cheese , Softened
1/2 tsp granulated garlic
1 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s, Original Seasoning and rub
6 green onions, thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1
Cut the beef sticks into small chunks, then pulse in a food processor a few times to further chop. Add cream cheese, garlic and Daddy Hinkle’s, and pulse until smooth.
Step 2
Place this mixture onto a surface lined with plastic wrap. Form into a long log about 2 inches in diameter. Place in refrigerator for 1 hour, then roll back and forth until it’s about 1 inch in diameter. Roll in the green onion slices. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Slice into thin slices or serve as a log.
