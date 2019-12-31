Beef jerky cheese roll

Beef jerky cheese roll

 MIO Coalition

A snack that just never quits when it comes to being tasty.

Ingredients

3-1 oz. No Man’s Land Beef Jerky, mild beef stick, chopped finely

2 pkg. cream cheese , Softened

1/2 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp Daddy Hinkle’s, Original Seasoning and rub

6 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions

Step 1

Cut the beef sticks into small chunks, then pulse in a food processor a few times to further chop. Add cream cheese, garlic and Daddy Hinkle’s, and pulse until smooth.

Step 2

Place this mixture onto a surface lined with plastic wrap. Form into a long log about 2 inches in diameter. Place in refrigerator for 1 hour, then roll back and forth until it’s about 1 inch in diameter. Roll in the green onion slices. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Slice into thin slices or serve as a log.

Tags

Recommended for you