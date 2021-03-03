Bbq chopped steak salad with bbq ranch dressing

Ingredients
2 Chef’s Requested Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon
1 1/2 tsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
1/2 cup Head Country Original Bar-B-Q Sauce
8 cups mixed salad greens, chopped
1/2 cup radishes, thinly sliced
3/4 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen (thawed)
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
BBQ Ranch Dressing:
3/4 cup Garden Club Mayonnaise
3/4 cup Hiland Buttermilk
1 tsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
3 tbsp. Swadley’s Original Honey Sweet BBQ Sauce
1 tsp. Garden Club Vinegar
1 tsp. Andrews Honey Bees Cream Honey
1 tbsp. fresh dill, chopped
2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1
Remove filets from packaging and marinate 30 minutes to an hour in a shallow bowl with Head Country seasoning and sauce.
Step 2
Grill steaks on charcoal or gas grill over medium to medium-high heat about 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness. Remove steaks from heat, and let rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice steaks.
Step 3
In a medium bowl mix together all the ingredients for the dressing. Stir until creamy.
Step 4
In a large bowl, combine salad greens, radishes, corn and cilantro. Toss with BBQ Ranch Dressing. Top with sliced steak. This makes four servings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.