Ingredients

2 Chef’s Requested Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon 

1 1/2 tsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning

1/2 cup Head Country Original Bar-B-Q Sauce

8 cups mixed salad greens, chopped

1/2 cup radishes, thinly sliced

3/4 cup corn kernels, fresh or frozen (thawed)

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

BBQ Ranch Dressing:

3/4 cup Garden Club Mayonnaise

3/4 cup Hiland Buttermilk

1 tsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning

3 tbsp. Swadley’s Original Honey Sweet BBQ Sauce

1 tsp. Garden Club Vinegar

1 tsp. Andrews Honey Bees Cream Honey

1 tbsp. fresh dill, chopped

2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1

Remove filets from packaging and marinate 30 minutes to an hour in a shallow bowl with Head Country seasoning and sauce.

Step 2

Grill steaks on charcoal or gas grill over medium to medium-high heat about 6 to 8 minutes per side or until desired doneness. Remove steaks from heat, and let rest 5 minutes. Thinly slice steaks.

Step 3

In a medium bowl mix together all the ingredients for the dressing. Stir until creamy.

Step 4

In a large bowl, combine salad greens, radishes, corn and cilantro. Toss with BBQ Ranch Dressing. Top with sliced steak. This makes four servings.

