BBQ and Beer Basted Chicken.

MIO makes it easy by starting the chicken in the oven and finishing it on the grill. Summer veggies including corn, peppers, squash and Oklahoma-grown sweet potatoes cook with the chicken for great flavor.
Ingredients
1 whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces (or about 2 1/2-3 lbs. of your favorite chicken)
1 can Coop Ale Works Beer
1/3 cup Garden Club Apricot Preserves
1 tbsp. Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 tbsp. Head Country All Purpose Championship Seasoning
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/3 cup Head Country BBQ sauce
2 small Triple S Farms Sweet Potatoes, cut in half
3 ears corn, cut into pieces
2 bell peppers, cut into pieces
2 zucchini squash, cut in half
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Step 2
Whisk together beer, preserves, chili powder, Head Country seasoning, brown sugar and barbecue sauce. Pour over the chicken and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, turning to coat halfway through marinating time.
Step 3
Place chicken on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes and return to oven for an additional 10 minutes.
Step 4
Pour the marinade in a saucepan and boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook for at least 20 minutes, until marinade thickens and is reduced to about 1/2 cup.
Step 5
Remove the chicken, flip over, and brush with the reduced marinade. Add corn, squash and peppers to pan with chicken, and bake for 15 minutes.
Step 6
Remove the chicken again, flip over again, brush with the reduced marinade, and bake for an additional 10 minutes. The chicken should bake for a total of 40 minutes, or until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Grilling option: For the last 10 minutes of baking time, take it to the grill to impart the grilling flavors, impress your friends and know the chicken is safe and completely cooked through. This is a fail-safe way of “grilling” chicken.
