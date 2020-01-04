I’ve been in newspapers my whole career, and I am still waiting for the headline, “Man charged with battery.” I think it would be a shocking story that would electrify our readers. Maybe someday.
Batteries are a critical components of almost all of my every day photographic endeavors, from firing up a digital camera, to editing with a device like a phone, tablet or laptop computer. All these devices use batteries, and it’s worth knowing how to keep these electrical storage units healthy and safe.
Here are some of the high points of battery management:
• Almost all modern camera, phone and computer batteries are lithium-ion batteries, so called because lithium ions move from the negative electrode through an electrolyte to the positive electrode during discharge, and back when charging. These batteries are powerful, lightweight and reliable, especially considering the not-so-great nickel-metal hydride and nickel-cadmium batteries they replaced.
• You need extra batteries. Despite being powerful and long-lasting, we all take a lot of pictures in the 21st century, and there is little penalty to carrying an extra battery.
• You need to charge your batteries all the time. It might surprise you to know how often I see photographers in the field or in my classes who have dead batteries in their cameras. There is no penalty for charging lithium-ion batteries, and chargers have programming in them that will taylor the charge to the battery. Make a habit of dropping your battery into its charger every time you are done taking pictures.
• In my experience, third-party batteries (made by a company other than the camera company) work fine on a day-to-day basis, but only live about half as long as brand name batteries. A typical Nikon battery, for example, might live for three or four years, while an off-brand might last 18 months before needing to be replaced. You’ll know when it’s time to replace your batteries when they die in your camera soon after being recharged. I often write the year on my batteries with a permanent marker.
• Rechargeable AA batteries, especially nickel-metal hydrides, produce more current but less voltage than regular AA batteries, making them a better choice for high-current devices like electronic flash units.
• Lithium-ion batteries have a very high energy density, and will get very hot or even burst into flames if you short them out. This can happen if you put one of these batteries in a compartment or pocket with exposed conductors like car keys, so handle them with care and use covers provided by the manufacturer.
• A new and welcome trend in lighting is LED technology, and many LEDs are so efficient they can be powered by lithium-ion batteries instead of plugging into the wall.
Batteries are great these days and getting better.
Maybe the sub-headline for this battery story should have been, “Swept away by current.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.