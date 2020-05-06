Barbecue Carnitas.

Ingredients
2 tbsp. tomato paste
2 tbsp. chipotle sauce or adobo sauce
3 cloves garlic cloves
1 tbsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning
Boston butt pork roast, cut into 2-inch pieces
1 cup Coop Elevator Wheat Beer or chicken broth
Directions
Step 1
Combine tomato paste, chipotle sauce, garlic and Head Country seasoning in a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in pieces of pork roast.
Step 2
Microwave beer or broth in a 2-cup glass measuring cup on high for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Pour beer or broth over pork roast. Do not stir. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours.
Step 3
Remove meat from the slow cooker. Shred meat using two forks.
Step 4
For traditional carnitas, brown the shredded pork in a saute pan until the meat is crisp on the edges. Serve in flour or corn tortillas.
