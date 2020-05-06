Barbecue carnitas

Barbecue Carnitas.

 
 MIO Coalition

Ingredients

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 tbsp. chipotle sauce or adobo sauce

3 cloves garlic cloves

1 tbsp. Head Country All-Purpose Championship Seasoning

Boston butt pork roast, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 cup Coop Elevator Wheat Beer or chicken broth

Directions

Step 1

Combine tomato paste, chipotle sauce, garlic and Head Country seasoning in a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in pieces of pork roast.

Step 2

Microwave beer or broth in a 2-cup glass measuring cup on high for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Pour beer or broth over pork roast. Do not stir. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours.

Step 3

Remove meat from the slow cooker. Shred meat using two forks.

Step 4

For traditional carnitas, brown the shredded pork in a saute pan until the meat is crisp on the edges. Serve in flour or corn tortillas.

Tags

Recommended for you