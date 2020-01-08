Banana pecan upside-down cake

Banana pecan upside-down cake.

All the flavors of a banana bread are turned upside down into a cake with a buttery, caramel finish.

Ingredients

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Hiland Butter, divided

3 tablespoons Griffin’s Original Syrup

1/4 cup Miller Pecan Co. pecans, coarsely chopped

2-3 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced

3/4 cup sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla

1 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Hiland whole milk

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine brown sugar and ¼ cup butter in a saucepan, cooking over low heat until butter melts and butter and sugar are combined. Pour in a 9-inch round nonstick cake pan, spreading to coat bottom of pan. Pour maple syrup over sugar mixture, and sprinkle with pecans. Place banana slices in a circular pattern, overlapping slightly if needed to cover bottom.

Step 2

Blend together sugar and remaining 6 tablespoons butter until fluffy in a large mixing bowl. Add egg and vanilla, beating until well blended.

Step 3

Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternating with milk, and beginning and ending with flour mixture.

Step 4

Spoon batter over bananas. Bake cake for 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Step 5

Run a knife around edge of pan to loosen. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Invert cake onto a serving platter.

