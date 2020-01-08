Banana pecan upside-down cake

All the flavors of a banana bread are turned upside down into a cake with a buttery, caramel finish.
Ingredients
1 cup brown sugar, packed
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Hiland Butter, divided
3 tablespoons Griffin’s Original Syrup
1/4 cup Miller Pecan Co. pecans, coarsely chopped
2-3 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced
3/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
1 cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Hiland whole milk
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine brown sugar and ¼ cup butter in a saucepan, cooking over low heat until butter melts and butter and sugar are combined. Pour in a 9-inch round nonstick cake pan, spreading to coat bottom of pan. Pour maple syrup over sugar mixture, and sprinkle with pecans. Place banana slices in a circular pattern, overlapping slightly if needed to cover bottom.
Step 2
Blend together sugar and remaining 6 tablespoons butter until fluffy in a large mixing bowl. Add egg and vanilla, beating until well blended.
Step 3
Combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternating with milk, and beginning and ending with flour mixture.
Step 4
Spoon batter over bananas. Bake cake for 55 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Step 5
Run a knife around edge of pan to loosen. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Invert cake onto a serving platter.
