Baked Strawberry French Toast

Surprise mom with this easy to make baked french toast. Assemble the night before, refrigerate then pop in the oven for Mother’s Day brunch.
Ingredients
1 loaf La Baguette French Bread or 1 loaf Braum’s Artisan Whole Wheat Honey Bread
6 large eggs
1 1/2 cups Braum’s Milk
1 cup Braum’s Half & Half
2 tbsp Griffin’s Original Syrup
1 tsp Griffin’s Vanilla
1/4 cup Southern Okie Gourmet Strawberry Spread
1/2 TSP ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
1 cup Brown Sugar
1 Stick Braums Butter
2 tsp Griffin’s Original Syrup
1 cup Chopped Miller Pecan Co. Pecans
1/2 cup Southern Okie
2 cups Fresh strawberries, Chopped
Directions
Step 1
If using French bread, cut into 1-inch thick slices. Place bread (either French bread or Braum’s sandwich bread) in a single layer in a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, half-and-half, syrup, vanilla, strawberry spread, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour over bread.
Step 3
In a small bowl, mix together topping ingredients – brown sugar, butter, syrup, pecans and strawberry spread. Spread over bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Step 4
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove dish from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, uncovered, 40-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Step 5
Serve with chopped fresh strawberries and additional syrup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.