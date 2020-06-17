Baked Strawberry French Toast

Surprise mom with this easy to make baked french toast. Assemble the night before, refrigerate then pop in the oven for Mother’s Day brunch.

Ingredients

1 loaf La Baguette French Bread or 1 loaf Braum’s Artisan Whole Wheat Honey Bread

6 large eggs

1 1/2 cups Braum’s Milk

1 cup Braum’s Half & Half

2 tbsp Griffin’s Original Syrup

1 tsp Griffin’s Vanilla

1/4 cup Southern Okie Gourmet Strawberry Spread

1/2 TSP ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg

1 cup Brown Sugar

1 Stick Braums Butter

2 tsp Griffin’s Original Syrup

1 cup Chopped Miller Pecan Co. Pecans

1/2 cup Southern Okie

2 cups Fresh strawberries, Chopped

Directions

Step 1

If using French bread, cut into 1-inch thick slices. Place bread (either French bread or Braum’s sandwich bread) in a single layer in a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, half-and-half, syrup, vanilla, strawberry spread, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour over bread.

Step 3

In a small bowl, mix together topping ingredients – brown sugar, butter, syrup, pecans and strawberry spread. Spread over bread. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 4

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove dish from refrigerator while oven heats. Bake, uncovered, 40-50 minutes or until a knife inserted in the middle comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Step 5

Serve with chopped fresh strawberries and additional syrup.

Tags

Recommended for you