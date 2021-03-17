Bacon-wrapped sausage bites

MIO CoalitionBacon-wrapped sausage bites.

Ingredients

2 pkg Mountain View Smoked Sausage

1 pkg Bar-S Thin Sliced Bacon

2 tbsp. Head Country Championship Seasoning

4 oz Griffin’s Original Syrup

4 oz Seikel’s Old Style Mustard

4 oz Head Country BBQ sauce

1 box toothpicks 

1 box parchment paper

Directions

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Step 2

Quarter the sausage links and cut sliced bacon slab in half. Wrap each piece of sausage with 1/2 slice of bacon securing with a tooth pick.

Step 3

Sprinkle Head Country Seasoning on top of the wrapped sausages.

Step 4

Place pieces on a sheet tray covered in parchment separating where any may be touching.

Step 5

Put in a hot oven and allow 25-30 minutes for cooking.

Step 6

Serve warm with ramekins’ filled with Griffin’s original syrup, Seikel’s old style mustard and Head Country BBQ sauce.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you