Bacon-wrapped sausage bites

Ingredients
2 pkg Mountain View Smoked Sausage
1 pkg Bar-S Thin Sliced Bacon
2 tbsp. Head Country Championship Seasoning
4 oz Griffin’s Original Syrup
4 oz Seikel’s Old Style Mustard
4 oz Head Country BBQ sauce
1 box toothpicks
1 box parchment paper
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Step 2
Quarter the sausage links and cut sliced bacon slab in half. Wrap each piece of sausage with 1/2 slice of bacon securing with a tooth pick.
Step 3
Sprinkle Head Country Seasoning on top of the wrapped sausages.
Step 4
Place pieces on a sheet tray covered in parchment separating where any may be touching.
Step 5
Put in a hot oven and allow 25-30 minutes for cooking.
Step 6
Serve warm with ramekins’ filled with Griffin’s original syrup, Seikel’s old style mustard and Head Country BBQ sauce.
