Bacon-wrapped roasted corn on the cob

 DARREN PARKER

Ingredients 

6 ears of corn

1 package Bar S Thick-Sliced Bacon

Braum’s Butter

Sea salt

Directions 

Step 1

Remove the corn silk by pulling back the husks, one at a time, being careful to keep them intact with the corn at the base. Once silk is removed, wrap two slices of bacon around each ear. Pull the husks back over the corn and bacon.

Step 2

Using twine, gather any loose husks and tie each ear securely at the top. Preheat a grill to medium heat. Or, if you prefer to use an oven, preheat to 375 degrees. Roast corn for 25-30 minutes.

Step 3

Serve with fresh butter and sea salt.

