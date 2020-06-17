Bacon Wrapped Pork Roast

Ingredients
1 (4 to 5lb) pork loin roast, preferably center cut
3 cloves garlic, cut in half
1 btl Daddy Hinkle’s Original Instant Meat Marinade (both dry and liquid)
4 slices Bar-S Bacon
Directions
Step 1
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Step 2
Trim visible fat from pork roast, if desired. Using a paring knife, cut 6 slits in roast, and stuff each with a piece of garlic.
Step 3
Sprinkle Daddy Hinkle’s liquid marinade generously over roast. Sprinkle with dry seasoning, and rub in well.
Step 4
Cut slices of bacon in half, and lay across pork roast, spacing evenly.
Step 5
Roast (approximately 20 minutes per pound) until meat thermometer registers 160 degrees in center of pork roast. Remove from oven, tent with foil and allow meat to ‘rest’ for 10 minutes before slicing.
